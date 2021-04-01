See All Hematologists in Zion, IL
Dr. Syed Abutalib, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Abutalib, MD

Dr. Syed Abutalib, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Abutalib works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abutalib's Office Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Myeloma
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Myeloma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Pekin Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 01, 2021
    DR ABUTALIB IS the best DR he listens and he treats you like his family...DR A is serious and very caring DR...I can not say enough good things about this DR.....
    KATHY — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Syed Abutalib, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114183290
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), Hematology and Oncology
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Abutalib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abutalib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abutalib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abutalib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abutalib works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. View the full address on Dr. Abutalib’s profile.

    Dr. Abutalib has seen patients for Osteosarcoma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abutalib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abutalib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abutalib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abutalib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abutalib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

