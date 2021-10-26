Overview of Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD

Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Syed Ahmad Physician PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.