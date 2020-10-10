Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD
Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Parkland Health And Hospital System.
They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
- 1 3950 W Plano Pkwy Ste A, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 519-9933
-
2
Murphy Medical Clinic100 E Fm 544, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions (972) 636-1045
-
3
Syed Ahmad, M.D.5900 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (972) 636-1045
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planvista
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Dr. Ahmad is wonderful. I came in as an emergency patient with a ruptured globe. He is honest and explains everything in a very calming manner. The surgery was successful and I am healing well. He is a five star surgeon and I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700950383
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Tx
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- University of North Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.