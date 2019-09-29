Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore Pakistan. and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Va of Wny3495 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 834-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Suburban Medical Group8207 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-4200
-
3
Ahmed Ahmed Physicians P C.9 Limestone Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Dr Ahmed is excellent and offering me ketamine for tx R depression not helped by meds or ECT. He is caring and listens. All staff at suburban Rheumatology are kind and very professional. The ketamine is a life saver being offered locally. Highly recommend
About Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1003828526
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester, Ny
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolkva
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore Pakistan.
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.