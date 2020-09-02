Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE DE UBERABA / CURSO DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
- 1 211A PARK HILL DR, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 891-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Been a patient for many years. Dr Ahmed is the best doctor I have ever been too. Very nice and professional man . My late father was a patient too . He treated my dad with up most respect . My father spoke highly of dr Ahmed also. His wife and the office lady Samantha are also very nice . Samantha knows how to run the office side. I am very pleased and would highly recommend dr. Ahmed. I am beyond happy to recommend him.
About Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
- 1093765554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDADE DE UBERABA / CURSO DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Bengali.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.