Overview of Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD

Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Endocrinology And Diabetes Clinic in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.