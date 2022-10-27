See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Florence, AL
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD

Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmed works at Endocrinology And Diabetes Clinic in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology & Diabetes Clinic
    541 W College St Ste 3400, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 766-3003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypoglycemia
Thyroid Goiter
Polyneuropathy
Hypoglycemia
Thyroid Goiter
Polyneuropathy

Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154399715
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hershey Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Hershey Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Christian Med Coll Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Primary Care
    Close Icon

