Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Endocrinology & Diabetes Clinic541 W College St Ste 3400, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-3003
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cares about the patients
About Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1154399715
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Ctr
- Hershey Med Ctr
- Christian Med Coll Hosp
- Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Thyroid Goiter and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
