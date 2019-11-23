See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks
    755 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Perimenopause
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Symptomatic Menopause
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Patricia Ennis — Nov 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1316233083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed works at Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ahmed’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

