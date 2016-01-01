Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1301 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 554-6232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861565798
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.