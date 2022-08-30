Overview

Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Akbarullah works at Thomas Dermatology-seven Hills in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.