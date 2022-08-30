See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD

Critical Care Medicine
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Akbarullah works at Thomas Dermatology-seven Hills in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Dermatology-seven Hills
    870 Seven Hills Dr Ste 102, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 384-5101
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Associates
    4 Sunset Way Ste A3, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 434-9690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Management
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Management
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nancy C. Weinberger — Aug 30, 2022
    
    About Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740221258
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    Residency
    Internship
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbarullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akbarullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akbarullah works at Thomas Dermatology-seven Hills in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Akbarullah’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbarullah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbarullah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbarullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbarullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

