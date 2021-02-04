Overview of Dr. Syed Akhter, MD

Dr. Syed Akhter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Akhter works at Pediatric Consultants-East Tenn in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.