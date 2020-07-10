Overview of Dr. Syed Ali, MD

Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at Neurology Institute of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Danville, PA and San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.