Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Dupage Mental Health Services, Ltd.1751 S Naperville Rd Ste 607, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 690-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali helped me immensely in my struggle with with postpartum depression, anxiety, and panic attacks. I first spoke with him about five weeks after giving birth to my first child, when I was in a very dark period. Dr. Ali was incredibly compassionate and made me feel like I wasn't alone. He went above and beyond to provide me with the support I needed, including talking me through a middle-of-the-night panic attack. I can't say enough about how much Dr. Ali did for me and my family. Thanks to him, I feel like myself again, and the most amazing part is that I am able to enjoy motherhood instead of white knuckling through it.
About Dr. Syed Ali, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1417963612
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Augustana Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
