Dr. Syed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Acclaim Dermatology, PLLC17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 385, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 770-6388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is without a doubt the best. Pure professional with a wonderful ability to listen and respond. You don’t feel as if they are just rushing in and out.
About Dr. Syed Ali, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology|American Society Of Dermatologic Surgery
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
