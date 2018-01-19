Dr. Syed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Ali, MD
Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Med Coll, Belgaum and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Syed I Ali MD8579 Commerce Dr Ste 108, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-7293
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT! Dr. Ali has been my primary care physician for the past 11 years. I feel I have had excellent care and recommend him to anyone seeking a doctor. He is very knowledgeable, personable and professional. I've been impressed with the very short wait time, and moreso that he has his staff try to fit you in the same day if your illness demands attention. Veronica and Shelley, his office staff are to be commended for their efficiency and willingness to help. For Dr. Ali, patients first!
About Dr. Syed Ali, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1952338998
Education & Certifications
- U Va Hosp
- Charles George Asheville Va Medical Center
- Aria Health - Frankford Campus
- Jawaharlal Nehru Med Coll, Belgaum
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.