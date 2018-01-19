See All Nephrologists in Easton, MD
Dr. Syed Ali, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Ali, MD

Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Med Coll, Belgaum and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Dr. Ali works at Dr. Syed Ishrat Ali, MD in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Syed I Ali MD
    8579 Commerce Dr Ste 108, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-7293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Syed Ali, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952338998
    Education & Certifications

    • U Va Hosp
    • Charles George Asheville Va Medical Center
    • Aria Health - Frankford Campus
    • Jawaharlal Nehru Med Coll, Belgaum
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

