Overview of Dr. Syed Ali, MD

Dr. Syed Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UHS-Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.