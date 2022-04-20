Overview of Dr. Syed Ashraf, MD

Dr. Syed Ashraf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Ashraf works at Atrium Medical Group in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.