Dr. Syed Bilgrami, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Bilgrami works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Purpura and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.