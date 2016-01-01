Dr. Syed Bin-Sagheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bin-Sagheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Bin-Sagheer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Bin-Sagheer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Bin-Sagheer works at
Locations
Access Health Care Physicians LLC7128 Sagheer St, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 345-4876Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Dianon Systems Inc-cryostat At Florida12900 Cortez Blvd Ste 103, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Bin-Sagheer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1629182365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bin-Sagheer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bin-Sagheer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bin-Sagheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bin-Sagheer has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bin-Sagheer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bin-Sagheer speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bin-Sagheer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bin-Sagheer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bin-Sagheer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bin-Sagheer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.