Dr. Syed Bokhari, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Bokhari, MD
Dr. Syed Bokhari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in London, KY.
Dr. Bokhari's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology1025 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of meeting him at St Joe’s hospital I was under his care for a couple day very vey satisfied with they care I was given good bedside manner ready to explain things so u could understand things I highly recommend him ...
About Dr. Syed Bokhari, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1831382399
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bokhari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bokhari accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bokhari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bokhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bokhari has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bokhari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bokhari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bokhari.
