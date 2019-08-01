Overview of Dr. Syed Bokhari, MD

Dr. Syed Bokhari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in London, KY.



Dr. Bokhari works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group Primary Care in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.