Dr. Bukhari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Bukhari, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Bukhari, MD
Dr. Syed Bukhari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Columbia University Harlem Hospital
Dr. Bukhari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bukhari's Office Locations
-
1
El Dorado Hills1020 Suncast Ln Ste 108, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Directions (844) 867-8444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Mindful Health Solutions1731 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 290, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (844) 867-8444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Wellbridge Healthcare of Fort Worth6200 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 361-1991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bukhari?
Dr. Bukhari has been amazing for me. He is compassionate and thorough in his diagnosis and treatment. He understood my medication needs and his background in cognitive therapy added little bonus treatments as time allowed. His tone is calm and soothing and so very helpful for me personally. His demeanor is very serious while assessing needs initially but don't be put off by that. He is very careful and thoughtful in his treatment. He seemed very knowledgeable about meds and different research on treatments. My one disappointment is that he left TMS Health solutions and I wish I could find him because TMS is lame and he is wonderful. I think he may have moved out of state. California's loss.
About Dr. Syed Bukhari, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013265677
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Harlem Hospital
- VA Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bukhari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukhari works at
Dr. Bukhari has seen patients for Psychosis, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukhari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukhari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukhari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.