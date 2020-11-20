Dr. Syed Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Habib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Habib, MD
Dr. Syed Habib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib's Office Locations
Beaumont Orthopaedic Associates7300 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (313) 887-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 4:30pm
Habib Orthopedics2050 N Haggerty Rd Ste 200, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (313) 887-6000
Orthopedic Clinic10000 Telegraph Rd # 100, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 887-6000Thursday12:30pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Habib is an awesome doctor. He is caring, he listens, and he is thorough. He performed a hip replacement surgery on my left hip September 1, 2020. I am experiencing a speedy and successful recovery. My incision is barely noticeable. There have been great improvements in my daily activities and overall quality of life. I am no longer experiencing chronic pain in my left hip caused by debilitating osteoarthritis. I would highly recommend Dr. Habib to anyone in need of orthopedic attention as a co-worker recommended him to me. (His staff is helpful and friendly too.) Thank you Dr. Habib!
About Dr. Syed Habib, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1851510184
Education & Certifications
- Foot & Ankle Ctr
- Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh
- Jinnah Postgrad Med Ctr
- Sindh Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habib speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
