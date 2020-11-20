Overview of Dr. Syed Habib, MD

Dr. Syed Habib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Habib works at Beaumont Orthopaedic Associates in Canton, MI with other offices in Taylor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.