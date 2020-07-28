Dr. Syed Tanveer Hamdani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanveer Hamdani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Tanveer Hamdani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Syed Tanveer Hamdani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Northwest Ohio Gastroenterology4841 Monroe St Ste 110, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 471-1350
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
This was my first visit to Dr. Hamdani. I used a different Dr for my first two and after the second one I had some questions about the procedure and called the office and he never called me back so I switched. I love this guy, he is very personable and was there to answer questions before and after the procedure. I was having some pain afterwords because of gas pains and he called me twice within 4 hours to check on me. The whole staff was awesome and made the entire experience very pleasant. Dr Hamdani really cares about his patients and has earned for for life. Thanks again
About Dr. Syed Tanveer Hamdani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Tanveer Hamdani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanveer Hamdani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanveer Hamdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanveer Hamdani has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanveer Hamdani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanveer Hamdani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanveer Hamdani.
