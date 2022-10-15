Dr. Haq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Haq, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Haq, MD
Dr. Syed Haq, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Haq's Office Locations
Mercy Health Heart Institute West3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 125, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 215-9200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Mercy Health - Mt. Airy Hospital3300 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 215-5000
Mercy Health-the Heart Institute Harrison10450 New Haven Rd Ste 4, Harrison, OH 45030 Directions (513) 215-9200
Highpoint Health600 Wilson Creek Rd, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 Directions (812) 537-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Had a appt with Dr.Haq. Always very happy to see him. Been with him since January 2004 .He came to the ER on the COLDEST day of the yr. To be my ANGEL from GOD & brought me back to life . Im so very Blessed to know him !
About Dr. Syed Haq, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1487653184
Education & Certifications
- Strong Meml Hosp-U Rochester
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- Dow Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
