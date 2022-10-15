See All Cardiologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Syed Haq, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (8)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Haq, MD

Dr. Syed Haq, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Haq works at Mercy Health - The Heart Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Harrison, OH and Lawrenceburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haq's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health Heart Institute West
    3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 125, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 215-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Health - Mt. Airy Hospital
    3300 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 215-5000
  3. 3
    Mercy Health-the Heart Institute Harrison
    10450 New Haven Rd Ste 4, Harrison, OH 45030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 215-9200
  4. 4
    Highpoint Health
    600 Wilson Creek Rd, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 537-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Syed Haq, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487653184
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Meml Hosp-U Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dow Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haq has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

