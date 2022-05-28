Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hasan, MD
Dr. Syed Hasan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Dayton Children's and Kettering Health Main Campus.
CVP Physicians Dayton - Main/Beavercreek Office89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-2020
- Dayton Children's
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Hasan is an excellent opthalmologist & provides top notch care. He is thorough, takes time to listen & extremely professional! He has an awesome office staff. I see him at his North office. He performed excellent surgery on both my eyes 15 years ago & no problems. I highly recommend him for your vision needs.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003835505
- Washington University/ Barnes Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Loyola University of Maryland
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasan speaks Hindi.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.