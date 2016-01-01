Dr. Syed Hasni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hasni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Hasni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Hasni works at
Locations
-
1
Tabor Medical Building - Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasni?
About Dr. Syed Hasni, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477594083
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hasni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hasni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasni works at
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.