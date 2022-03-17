See All Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Syed Hassan, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Syed Hassan, MD

Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Hassan works at Dignity Health-Cancer Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health-Cancer Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Syed Hassan, MD

  • Medical Oncology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1740572528
Education & Certifications

  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hassan works at Dignity Health-Cancer Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hassan’s profile.

Dr. Hassan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

