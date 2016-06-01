Overview of Dr. Syed Hassan, MD

Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Tech Santiago and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Hassan works at Knickerbocker Medical Care, PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.