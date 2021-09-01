Overview of Dr. Syed Hassan, MD

Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Hassan works at Covenant Cancer Care Center in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Midland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.