See All Oncologists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Syed Hassan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Syed Hassan, MD

Medical Oncology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Hassan, MD

Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Hassan works at Covenant Cancer Care Center in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Midland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Wang, MD
Dr. Michael Wang, MD
3.9 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
3.3 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Health Care Mackinaw
    5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 583-5060
  2. 2
    Mid Michigan Medical Center
    4500 CAMPUS RIDGE DR, Midland, MI 48640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 839-6188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Neutropenia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Neutropenia
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?

    Sep 01, 2021
    Wonderful doctor and very attentive to detail, very glad I chose him as my oncologist to follow through my end of my 14 month journey of chemo. Well worth the commute from Midland to Saginaw to go to Dr. Hassan
    Stacie W — Sep 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syed Hassan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syed Hassan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hassan to family and friends

    Dr. Hassan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hassan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syed Hassan, MD.

    About Dr. Syed Hassan, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992748701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Meth Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Syed Hassan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.