Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Hassan, MD
Dr. Syed Hassan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan's Office Locations
-
1
Covenant Health Care Mackinaw5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 583-5060
-
2
Mid Michigan Medical Center4500 CAMPUS RIDGE DR, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 839-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
Wonderful doctor and very attentive to detail, very glad I chose him as my oncologist to follow through my end of my 14 month journey of chemo. Well worth the commute from Midland to Saginaw to go to Dr. Hassan
About Dr. Syed Hassan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1992748701
Education & Certifications
- Ny Meth Hospital
- UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassan speaks Hindi and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.