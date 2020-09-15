Dr. Syed Hussain, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hussain, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Hussain, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Hussain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes & Endocrine Center208 Bridge St Ste 208, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 603-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
Dr. Hussain prescribed a two new medications and changed the dosage of another and after 12 years my diabetes is finally under control. He has kept me off of insulin. I highly recommend Dr. Hussain for you diabetes care.
About Dr. Syed Hussain, MB BS
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1013017284
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Ctr-Deaconess Hosp
- St Vincent Hosp
- Dow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.