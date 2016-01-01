Dr. Imam accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed Imam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Syed Imam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-2939
Swedish American Heart Institute1340 Charles St Ste 300, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-5888
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cardiology
- English
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Imam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imam has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
