Dr. Syed Ulhaq Jaffri, MD
Dr. Syed Ulhaq Jaffri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Jaffri Medical Associates LLC2800 Sweet Home Rd Ste 8, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 691-0639
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
friendly office staff and the doctors are professional and know what they are doing. They take their time with the patients. Most place will talk with you for 3 minutes and push you out the door, they take the time to address all your issues here. The staff follows up with you after your appointment to see how you are doing.
Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri has seen patients for Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri.
