Dr. Syed Ulhaq Jaffri, MD

Psychiatry
1.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Ulhaq Jaffri, MD

Dr. Syed Ulhaq Jaffri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri works at Jaffri Medical Associates in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jaffri Medical Associates LLC
    2800 Sweet Home Rd Ste 8, Buffalo, NY 14228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 691-0639

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Phobia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 16, 2019
    friendly office staff and the doctors are professional and know what they are doing. They take their time with the patients. Most place will talk with you for 3 minutes and push you out the door, they take the time to address all your issues here. The staff follows up with you after your appointment to see how you are doing.
    — May 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Syed Ulhaq Jaffri, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1053369199
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Ulhaq Jaffri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri works at Jaffri Medical Associates in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri’s profile.

    Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri has seen patients for Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulhaq Jaffri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

