Offers telehealth
Dr. Syed Jafri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Osmania University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Bay Area Gastroenterology - Webster1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 1700, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3637Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jafri will always be my choice when is comes to a gastroenterologist . For over 10 years he has been my physician. He will continue to be my choice as long as he is in practice. Let me say this, in todays medical treatment, few docs take the time to listen, well…….... he does.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1124039839
- Wayne State University Hospital
- Wayne State University Hospital
- Osmania General Hospital
- Osmania University
- Internal Medicine
