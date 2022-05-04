Overview

Dr. Syed Jafri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Karachi and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Cameron Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jafri works at Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Cameron, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.