Dr. Syed Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Jafri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Jafri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Karachi and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jafri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 378-5108
-
2
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Brookside6675 Holmes Rd Ste 430, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 378-5107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Cameron1600 E Evergreen St, Cameron, MO 64429 Directions (816) 378-5109
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Health Net
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Homestate Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jafri?
After years of doctors telling me it was just indigestion, Dr Jafri was the doctor who FINALLY diagnosed the problem. Highly, recommend him and have!
About Dr. Syed Jafri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1609929868
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- University of Missouri - Columbia
- U Mo-Columbia Hosp|University Mo Columbia Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafri works at
Dr. Jafri has seen patients for Constipation, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.