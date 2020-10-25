See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Syed Kadri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Syed Kadri, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Kadri, MD

Dr. Syed Kadri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|The Ohio State College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Kadri works at North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kadri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA
    607 Timerdale Ln Ste 201, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
End-Stage Renal Disease
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
End-Stage Renal Disease
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kadri?

    Oct 25, 2020
    Spoke excellent English. Listed to me and explained lab results and procedures very well. Ordered diagnostic test.
    — Oct 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syed Kadri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syed Kadri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kadri to family and friends

    Dr. Kadri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kadri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syed Kadri, MD.

    About Dr. Syed Kadri, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124384284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center|Cedars Sinai medical center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|The Ohio State College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Kadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kadri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadri works at North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kadri’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Syed Kadri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.