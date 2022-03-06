Dr. S Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Karim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905
Travelled 8000 miles seeking the best care for a family member with a rare tumor in an uncommon location. It was not an easy decision and many centers were contacted before choosing Mayo clinic at Rochester after recognising Dr. Karim's training and expertise in bone tumor surgery and not finding many surgeons willing to do this surgery for my relative. We had an online consultation with Dr. Karim prior to travel . He was one of the few surgeons who advised surgery was willing to do the surgery and delivered what he promised. DR. karim and his teams delivered an excellent preoperative , operative and post operative care . As a family we do not regret the time effort and money spend to have this surgery , thousand s of miles away. I would highly recommend Dr. Karim when it comes to surgical opinion on sacral tumors.
Orthopedic Surgery
English
- 1114330065
Mayo Clinic - Rochester
