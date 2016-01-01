Dr. Syed Karim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Karim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Karim, MD
Dr. Syed Karim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Karim's Office Locations
1
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Lee s Summit Medical Center2100 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 165, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 376-9877
2
Midwest Oncology Associates - a part of the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Centerpoint Medical Center3889 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 376-9920
3
Clinic at Lafayette Regional Health Center1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 600-3097Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Karim, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1417165796
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Henry Ford Health System
- Dow Medical College
