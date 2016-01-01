Overview of Dr. Syed Karim, MD

Dr. Syed Karim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Karim works at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Lee s Summit Medical Center in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Independence, MO and Lexington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.