Dr. Syed Karim, MD
Dr. Syed Karim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve Cleveland OH | Interventional Cardiology Cleveland OH
All Care Medical Associates1654 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 225-9882
Cardiac Consultants of Central Georgia, LLC2024 Watson Blvd Ste 1, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 225-9882Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardiac Consultants of Central Georgia, LLC427 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 238-4587
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
He has saved my dad more then once. I’m so grateful for him. My dad was rushed into cath and had a 100% blockage and Dr. Karim did everything and got him back. They had to shock his heart and just moments later my dad was talking like nothing even happened. Thank you Dr. Karim for saving my dad yet again as this was his second heart attack!
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881736213
- Case Western Reserve Cleveland OH | Interventional Cardiology Cleveland OH
- Case Western Reserve Cleveland OH
- Cardiovascular Disease
