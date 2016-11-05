Dr. Syed Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Khalid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Khalid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from King Edward Medical College.
Dr. Khalid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CIG Consultants in Gastroenterology PC3800 S Whitney Ave Ste 200, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 478-4887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Savility
- Today's Options
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
I met Dr. Khalid shortly before my colonoscopy today. I was immediately impressed with his bedside manner and my procedure went without any complication; after waking from anesthesia, the doctor returned to share results and spoke warmly with me and explained the findings. I highly recommend Dr. Khalid and the entire staff at Consultants in Gastroenterology!
About Dr. Syed Khalid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770586638
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- King Edward Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.