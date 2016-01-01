Overview of Dr. Syed Khan, MD

Dr. Syed Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.



Dr. Khan works at Community Hospital North PSY in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Berwyn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Personality Disorders and Borderline Personality Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.