Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Khan, MD
Dr. Syed Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Community Hospital of Indiana Inc7165 Clearvista Way, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-5179
Macneal Hospital Internal Medcn3249 Oak Park Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 783-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Osmania General Hospital
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Personality Disorders and Borderline Personality Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.