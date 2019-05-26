See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charleston, WV
Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from St Matthews University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mahmood works at CAMC Pulmonology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CAMC Pulmonology
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-2303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1831544022
    Education & Certifications

    • Charleston Area Medical Center, Internal Medicine
    • Charleston Area Medical Center, Internal Medicine
    • St Matthews University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahmood works at CAMC Pulmonology in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Mahmood’s profile.

    Dr. Mahmood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

