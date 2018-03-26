See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Shreveport, LA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD

Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Mehmood works at Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mehmood's Office Locations

    David P Hamm, MD
    2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 5C, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 227-9777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Embolism
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atherosclerosis
Embolism
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atherosclerosis

Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2018
    Whirl wind of medical issues, tests, procedures, passed stress test, two week heart study resulted in TWO Pace Maker surgeries, then Heart Cath showed SIGNIFICANT blockage requiring Quadruple By Pass. Primary cardiologist/Pace Maker surgeon immediately recommended Dr. Mehmood. He was combination of a professional and compassionate surgeon with confidence yet not egotistical. Surgery Friday/Out of CCU Saturday/Going home Tuesday. Dr. Mehmood physically checked twice daily. Highest RECOMENDATION!
    Haughton, Louisiana — Mar 26, 2018
    About Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073723912
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham &amp; Women's Hospital|Ohio State University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Wayne State Univ/Detroit Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • Wayne State Univ/Detroit Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehmood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehmood works at Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mehmood’s profile.

    Dr. Mehmood has seen patients for Embolism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehmood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehmood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

