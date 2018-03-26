Overview of Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD

Dr. Syed Mehmood, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Mehmood works at Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.