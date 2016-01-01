Overview of Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD

Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenfield, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Mumtaz works at Hancock Counseling / Psych Svs in Greenfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.