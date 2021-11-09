See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Alton, IL
Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.6 (12)
Map Pin Small Alton, IL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD

Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Mumtaz works at Wellspring Resources in Alton, IL with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mumtaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspring Resources
    2615 Edwards St, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 639-2010
  2. 2
    Chesterfield Valley Psychiatry
    17269 Wild Horse Creek Rd Ste 250, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 519-7404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 09, 2021
    I had a great visit
    Monica — Nov 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD
    About Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1902995798
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mumtaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mumtaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mumtaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mumtaz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mumtaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mumtaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mumtaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

