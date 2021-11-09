Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mumtaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD
Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mumtaz's Office Locations
Wellspring Resources2615 Edwards St, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 639-2010
Chesterfield Valley Psychiatry17269 Wild Horse Creek Rd Ste 250, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions (636) 519-7404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Mumtaz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mumtaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mumtaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mumtaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mumtaz speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mumtaz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mumtaz.
