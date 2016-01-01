See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hot Springs National Park, AR
Dr. Syed Mustafa, MD

Pulmonary Disease
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Hot Springs National Park, AR
Call for new patient details
Overview of Dr. Syed Mustafa, MD

Dr. Syed Mustafa, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. 

Dr. Mustafa works at CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology Disease and Critical Care Medicine Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mustafa's Office Locations

    CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology Disease and Critical Care Medicine Clinic - Hot Springs
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 401, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Syed Mustafa, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1326393885
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mustafa works at CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology Disease and Critical Care Medicine Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. View the full address on Dr. Mustafa’s profile.

Dr. Mustafa has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mustafa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Mustafa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.