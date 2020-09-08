Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD
Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Naqvi's Office Locations
Ralli and Grewal Apc520 Superior Ave Ste 390, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-3177
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been so many doctors to find out what is causing my chronic cough that I lost count over the years. Every doctor has given up on my case, well not Dr. Naqvi. Dr. Naqvi is determined to get answers. He has great bed side manors, and will listen to my concerns and questions.
About Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518037225
Education & Certifications
- DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naqvi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naqvi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naqvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naqvi has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naqvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Naqvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naqvi.
