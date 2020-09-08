Overview of Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD

Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Naqvi works at Newport Pulmonary & Endocrine Associates in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.