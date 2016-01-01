Overview of Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD

Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.



Dr. Naqvi works at California Neurological Center in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.