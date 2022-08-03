See All Neurologists in Floral Park, NY
Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD

Neurology
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD

Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Floral Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Naqvi works at Quality Medical Provider in Floral Park, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naqvi's Office Locations

    Quality Medical Provider
    26701 Hillside Ave, Floral Park, NY 11004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-1685
    Swh Naqvi MD PC
    17005 Highland Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-1685

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • North Shore University Hospital

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Dr. Naqvi is a good listner, very patient and he answer all my questions. Overall he is an excellent doctor and I will highly recommend him.
    Shamiza Azeez — Aug 03, 2022
    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1992743124
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of TN at Memphis
    Residency
    • Nyu Med Center Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naqvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naqvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Naqvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naqvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naqvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naqvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

