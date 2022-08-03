Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD
Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Floral Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Naqvi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Naqvi's Office Locations
-
1
Quality Medical Provider26701 Hillside Ave, Floral Park, NY 11004 Directions (718) 206-1685
-
2
Swh Naqvi MD PC17005 Highland Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 206-1685
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naqvi?
Dr. Naqvi is a good listner, very patient and he answer all my questions. Overall he is an excellent doctor and I will highly recommend him.
About Dr. Syed Naqvi, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1992743124
Education & Certifications
- Univ of TN at Memphis
- Nyu Med Center Mt Sinai Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naqvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naqvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naqvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naqvi works at
Dr. Naqvi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Naqvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naqvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naqvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naqvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.