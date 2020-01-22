Overview of Dr. Syed Nasir, MD

Dr. Syed Nasir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Nasir works at Brain Center Hudson Valley in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.