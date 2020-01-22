Dr. Syed Nasir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Nasir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Nasir, MD
Dr. Syed Nasir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Nasir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nasir's Office Locations
-
1
Brain Center Hudson Valley5159 Route 9W Ste B, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 563-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasir?
Busy practice but the packed waiting room speaks volume. Tons of patients waiting to see an amazing caring doctor. Staff will help doctor jump through hoops as well. Front desk and girls who bring you back very friendly.
About Dr. Syed Nasir, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1669587093
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasir accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasir works at
Dr. Nasir has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasir speaks Panjabi.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.