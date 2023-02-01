Dr. Nasir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Nasir, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Nasir, MD
Dr. Syed Nasir, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corinth, MS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Nasir works at
Dr. Nasir's Office Locations
West Clinic PC2001 State Dr, Corinth, MS 38834 Directions (662) 286-3694
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Nasir treated me for NHL in 2022 and I went into remission in August 2022. He is a very caring oncologist who is very knowledgeable of his craft.
About Dr. Syed Nasir, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1801103643
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nasir has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.