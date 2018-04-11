See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Syed Nayeem, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Syed Nayeem, MD

Dr. Syed Nayeem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Dr. Nayeem works at SYED A NAYEEM MD in New Rochelle, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nayeem's Office Locations

    Shukla Medical Services Pllc
    25 Sickles Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 11, 2018
    HE IS A WONDERFUL AND CARING DOCTOR IVE BEEN HIS PATIENT FOR 20YEARS AND ALL MY CHILDREN AND FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS GO TO HIM THE BEST
    Kim — Apr 11, 2018
    About Dr. Syed Nayeem, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1982748307
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nayeem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayeem works at SYED A NAYEEM MD in New Rochelle, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nayeem’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayeem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayeem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

